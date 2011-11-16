MILAN Nov 16 The CEO of Italy's UniCredit will ask the European Central Bank at a meeting on Wednesday to extend access to ECB funding for Italian banks by widening the range of collateral that can be offered to get funds, a source close to UniCredit said.

Italian banks have increased their reliance on the ECB for cheaper funding since the summer as Italy was sucked ever depeer into the euro zone debt crisis and its lenders faced sharply higher funding costs.