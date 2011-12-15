ROME Dec 15 UniCredit is considering whether to use new three-year loans by the European Central Bank at a Dec. 21 auction but not for significant amounts, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are assessing this possibility carefully...I don't think it would be for significant amounts," Federico Ghizzoni told reporters. "It is an opportunity".

He said that the bank had a "more than positive" liquidity situation, with collaterals above its needs.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Alberto Sisto)