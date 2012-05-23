BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
PARIS May 23 UniCredit's chief executive said on Wednesday that policymakers should make keeping Greece in the euro zone a top priority, warning that its departure would "create volatility for sometime."
"I think the priority should be to keep Greece in the euro," said Federico Ghizzoni, who heads up Italy's biggest bank by assets. "Nobody knows what would happen if it were to leave."
Ghizzoni also said that he did not see an immediate need for another European Central Bank injection of long-term liquidity into the region's banks, even as markets have grown more volatile in recent weeks.
June 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying