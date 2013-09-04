FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Unicredit, Italy's
largest bank by assets, is not worried about a bank health check
the European Central Bank will conduct next year.
"Personally, I am not concerned about the (ECB's) asset
quality review. It has to be done," Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni said at a Frankfurt banking conference on Wednesday.
"There are some issues for Italian banks," he said, adding
that a serious test with uniform rules would likely help the
market.
The ECB is expected to announce details of the asset quality
review in the next couple of months, he pointed out. "We cannot
stop our business because of it," Ghizzoni said.
