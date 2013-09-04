FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, is not worried about a bank health check the European Central Bank will conduct next year.

"Personally, I am not concerned about the (ECB's) asset quality review. It has to be done," Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said at a Frankfurt banking conference on Wednesday.

"There are some issues for Italian banks," he said, adding that a serious test with uniform rules would likely help the market.

The ECB is expected to announce details of the asset quality review in the next couple of months, he pointed out. "We cannot stop our business because of it," Ghizzoni said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)