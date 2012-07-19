ROME, July 19 UniCredit has not been asked to provide information in relation to a broad probe into alleged manipulation of interbank lending rates, the chief executive of Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Thursday.

"No," CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference when reporters asked him if UniCredit had received any request to provide information.

The Financial Times reported that traders from Societe Generale, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole had been linked with a Barclays trader under scrutiny for the attempted manipulation of the region's benchmark interest rate.�