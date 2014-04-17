MILAN, April 17 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said on Thursday its online banking unit FinecoBank had filed to list on the Milan stock market.

The listing of Fineco is part of the bank's 2013-2018 business plan, it said

UniCredit will remain the majority shareholder of Fineco, it said.

Two sources previously told Reuters UniCredit plans to list 25-30 percent of the unit.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)