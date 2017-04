MILAN, June 25 Fineco, the online broker of Italian bank UniCredit, has narrowed the pricing range of its initial public offering to 3.7-4.0 euros per share from a previous 3.5-4.4 euros, two sources close to the offer said on Wednesday.

"In this range the offer is covered," one of the sources said.

The IPO of Fineco ends on Thursday. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)