BRIEF-Palestine's Al Wataniah Towers Q1 income rises
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, April 17 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is thinking of listing around 35 percent of its online banking unit FinecoBank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
UniCredit declined to comment.
The bank said earlier on Thursday Fineco had filed a request to list on the Milan stock market, adding it intended to sell a minority stake in the unit. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago