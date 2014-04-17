MILAN, April 17 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is thinking of listing around 35 percent of its online banking unit FinecoBank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

UniCredit declined to comment.

The bank said earlier on Thursday Fineco had filed a request to list on the Milan stock market, adding it intended to sell a minority stake in the unit. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)