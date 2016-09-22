(Repeats, no changes to text)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Sept 21 Italy's Banca Generali
is working with Goldman Sachs in negotiations to buy
UniCredit's controlling stake in online broker and
bank FinecoBank, but the parties remain far apart on
price due to its holdings of UniCredit bonds, two sources close
to the matter said on Wednesday.
The bank, which is majority-owned by insurer Assicurazioni
Generali, has approached UniCredit to acquire the
business, which has more than 1 million clients and almost 26
billion euros ($29 billion) of assets under management, the
sources said.
Unicredit owns 55.4 percent of FinecoBank, after its
newly-appointed French boss Jean-Pierre Mustier sold a 10
percent holding via a share placing on his first day in the job
on July 11.
If successful, the sale would value the whole business at
more than 3 billion euros with UniCredit wanting an all-cash
deal, the sources said.
Assicurazioni Generali, Banca Generali, FinecoBank and
UniCredit all declined to comment. A spokesman for Goldman Sachs
was not immediately available for comment.
UniCredit is conducting a wide-ranging review of its global
network and has hired banks to run the parallel sales of its
fund management arm Pioneer and Polish lender Bank Pekao
, of which UniCredit holds a 40.1 percent stake.
Mustier, a former head of investment banking at Societe
Generale and UniCredit who later became a partner at fund
manager Tikehau Capital, is currently trying to sell Pioneer as
a priority. He has not yet decided whether to keep FinecoBank
but takes an opportunistic approach to asset disposals, the
sources said.
A sale of FinecoBank, which has a market value of 3.1
billion euros, would help UniCredit strengthen its capital
buffers and reduce the need for a share issue.
Mustier is expected to unveil a strategic and
capital-boosting plan at the end of November and wants to have a
clear idea of how much he is likely to raise from asset sales
before pressing ahead with a share offer.
Generali, which ranks as Italy's largest asset manager, has
set its sights on both Pioneer and FinecoBank, the sources said.
But while it is one of the main contenders for Pioneer
alongside French group Amundi and an Italian
consortium led by Poste Italiane, it has yet to
persuade UniCredit to part with FinecoBank.
UNICREDIT BONDS
Discussions are currently focused on Fineco's valuation due
to the high amount of UniCredit bonds it holds, one of the
sources said.
According to ICBPI analysts, FinecoBank holds 12 billion
euros of UniCredit bonds and around 3 billion euros of other
UniCredit debt, together accounting for 80 percent of its total
assets.
FinecoBank has so far benefited from a favourable accounting
and regulatory treatment of its UniCredit bondholdings since the
business is controlled by UniCredit, one of the sources said.
Should its owner change that treatment could cease, he said.
So far Generali has offered an all-share deal in a bid to
overcome price differences but UniCredit wants cash. "This could
be a slow-moving process. UniCredit wants a cash transaction and
this is proving a major hurdle," the source said.
He added that UniCredit is in no rush to sell FinecoBank
despite pressures to plug the gap in its capital requirements
which is estimated to be as big as 8 billion euros.
UniCredit emerged as one of the worst performers in the
industrywide stress tests conducted by European banking
regulators in July.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia Regondi and Paola
Arosio in Milan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)