MILAN Oct 28 Italian bank Unicredit said on Monday it has started an accelerated book building to sell its 6.7 percent stake in insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

The insurer's shares closed at 1.80 euros on Monday, and its total market capitalisation was 2.39 billion euros. At Monday's close, the stake was worth about 110 million euros.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)