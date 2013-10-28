* Sells Fondiaria shares at 1.735 euros each
* Had bought stake in 2011 for 170 mln euros
* Shareholders give final green light to merger with Unipol
(Recasts lead, adds pricing, data on greenlight for Fondiaria
merger)
MILAN, Oct 28 Italian bank UniCredit
said on Monday it had completed the sale of its 6.7 percent
stake in insurer Fondiaria-SAI to raise 106.3 million
euros.
In a statement UniCredit, which was sole bookrunner in the
operation, said it had sold the stake through an accelerated
book building process at 1.735 euros per Fondiaria share.
Fondiaria shares closed on Monday down 1.2 percent at 1.803
euros.
UniCredit bought the stake for 170 million euros in 2011
when it took part at a capital increase at the insurer.
The sale comes at a time when European banks are moving to
boost their capital base by selling unprofitable or
non-strategic assets in the runup to a health check of euro zone
lenders to be carried out by the European Central Bank over the
next year.
Fondiaria-SAI is slated to merge with peer Unipol
in a deal expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Earlier on Monday shareholders at Milano Assicurazioni
gave the final go ahead to the merger that will create
Italy's No. 2 insurer.
The Chief Executive of Unipol, Carlo Cimbri, has said he
expects the merger deed to be signed by the end of the year and
the new company, UnipolSai, to start trading at the beginning of
2014.
Unipol agreed in January 2012 to rescue Fondiaria SAI in a
complex operation that will see Fondiaria, its parent company
Premafin and subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni folded into Unipol.
UnipolSai - Italy's No. 1 non-life insurer and No. 5 life
operator - had pro-forma premiums of 16 billion euros in 2012.
It expects to generate synergies from the merger of 350
million euros by 2015.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Jennifer Clark, editing by
Silvia Aloisi and David Evans)