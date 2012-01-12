MILAN Jan 12 A top manager at UniCredit said on Thursday the bank was not aware of any foreign sovereign fund being involved in its share price fluctuations since it announced details of a 7.5 billion euros rights issue.

Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna earlier on Thursday denied an unsourced Italian newspaper report that it had purcahsed a stake of around 5 percent in UniCredit.

Other media have said the sovereign funds of Qatar, Singapore and China may be interested in taking a stake.

"We see big movements on the shares but we are not aware (of any involvement by sovereign funds)," Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino told reporters.

