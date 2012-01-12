EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN Jan 12 A top manager at UniCredit said on Thursday the bank was not aware of any foreign sovereign fund being involved in its share price fluctuations since it announced details of a 7.5 billion euros rights issue.
Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna earlier on Thursday denied an unsourced Italian newspaper report that it had purcahsed a stake of around 5 percent in UniCredit.
Other media have said the sovereign funds of Qatar, Singapore and China may be interested in taking a stake.
"We see big movements on the shares but we are not aware (of any involvement by sovereign funds)," Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino told reporters.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has