BRIEF-BVT buys receivables with nominal value of 1 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
MILAN Jan 16 U.S.-based investment fund Capital Research and Management Company has a 2.547 percent stake in Italian bank UniCredit, which is in the middle of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue, the bank's website showed on Monday.
Shareholders in Italian companies must inform regulators when their stake exceeds 2 percent. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.2 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday.