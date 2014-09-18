MILAN, Sept 18 Italian lender UniCredit
took 7.75 billion euros ($10 billion) in cheap
four-year funds the European Central Bank offerered to euro zone
lenders on Thursday, a spokesman said.
Waleed El-Amir, the bank's head of funding, said on the
sideline of a conference that the bank's overall take-up would
probably be less than the 12 billion euro total it could reach
participating also to the next tender in December.
The amount allotted on Thursday exhausts what UniCredit can
ask for Italy but it could participate to the next ECB's
four-year tender in December for Austria and Germany, the other
two countries where the bank operates.
"The overall amount that we could get, including what
already obtained for Italy today, is of up to 12 billion euros,
but I don't believe we are going to reach the maximum level,
it's going to be somewhat below that," he said.
El-Amir said UniCredit was assessing the prospects for loan
demand in Germany and Austria before tapping the ECB longer-term
funds for the two countries to see how much of the funds
borrowed it could then pass on as lending to clients.
