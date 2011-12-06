MILAN Dec 6 The funding problem faced by Europe's banks will be resolved next year as market confidence improves, the head of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Tuesday.

"Certainly yes because funding is a problem of the confidence the market has and that is improving," Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.

Ghizzoni also said the business plan recently introduced by UniCredit had been positively received by the shareholders of the bank.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)