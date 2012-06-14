MILAN, June 14 UniCredit had raised
15.7 billion euros ($19.7 billion) medium and long-term funds as
of June 1, roughly half its full-year target of around 31
billion, a presentation on the website of Italy's biggest bank
by assets showed.
At the end of the first quarter the bank had met 44 percent
of its yearly plan. Nearly half the 15.7 billion euros was
raised through retail bonds, a slide of the presentation -
published on June 11 - showed.
The bank said it saw further room to place debt with clients
as bonds sold at a retail level represented only about 7 percent
of its customers' total financial assets.
The ability to tap small investors is key for Italian banks
as a worsening euro zone debt crisis has shut them off wholesale
markets, after a brief period early this year which saw revived
appetite for their debt among international investors.
UniCredit said 55 percent of its funding plan for Italy had
been completed and it had no need to sell senior unsecured bonds
to institutional investors.
Thanks to its foreign units, UniCredit can also access
cheaper funding markets in Austria and Germany.
Italian borrowing costs have soared and the country is again
in the markets' firing line as a Spanish bank bailout has stoked
fears more help may be needed for Madrid and, possibly, even
Rome.
($1 = 0.7953 euro)
