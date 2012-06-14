MILAN, June 14 UniCredit had raised 15.7 billion euros ($19.7 billion) medium and long-term funds as of June 1, roughly half its full-year target of around 31 billion, a presentation on the website of Italy's biggest bank by assets showed.

At the end of the first quarter the bank had met 44 percent of its yearly plan. Nearly half the 15.7 billion euros was raised through retail bonds, a slide of the presentation - published on June 11 - showed.

The bank said it saw further room to place debt with clients as bonds sold at a retail level represented only about 7 percent of its customers' total financial assets.

The ability to tap small investors is key for Italian banks as a worsening euro zone debt crisis has shut them off wholesale markets, after a brief period early this year which saw revived appetite for their debt among international investors.

UniCredit said 55 percent of its funding plan for Italy had been completed and it had no need to sell senior unsecured bonds to institutional investors.

Thanks to its foreign units, UniCredit can also access cheaper funding markets in Austria and Germany.

Italian borrowing costs have soared and the country is again in the markets' firing line as a Spanish bank bailout has stoked fears more help may be needed for Madrid and, possibly, even Rome. ($1 = 0.7953 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za)