MILAN Dec 6 Italy's top bank UniCredit
will invest all resources stemming from its planned
$10.1 billion capital hike in its home country, Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
"We will invest in Italy because we believe it will grow
the same as or more than other countries," Ghizzoni said at a
conference in Milan.
In November, UniCredit said it will ask shareholders for 7.5
billion euros ($10.1 billion) in new capital, cut 6,150 jobs,
and retreat from key business areas in an attempt to repair its
ravaged balance sheet.
Ghizzoni said he expected no particular changes in the
bank's shareholder base following the capital increase and that
he saw no obstacles to allowing Libyan shareholders, whose
holdings in the bank are frozen, to take part in the funding.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
