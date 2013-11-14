MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit said on Thursday comments attributed to Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann by its head of public affairs were incorrect and unsubstantiated, and said it had apologised to Weidmann and the German central bank.

In a report on Wednesday, the Financial Times quoted Giuseppe Scognamiglio, UniCredit's head of public affairs, as saying he had been told by the Bundesbank that there was no reason why UniCredit had to hold a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17 percent at its German unit HVB other than the bank being Italian.

"Weidmann confirmed there's no particular reason but the fact that we don't trust Italy," Scognamiglio told a meeting of the European Council on foreign affairs, according to the FT. "Not UniCredit, Italy."

Unicredit said in a statement there had been no recent interaction between Scognamiglio and Weidmann.

"The comments attributed to Mr. Weidmann by the employee are incorrect and unsubstantiated. Unicredit Group has unreservedly apologised to Mr. Weidmann and the Bundesbank for this unfortunate incident," it said.

