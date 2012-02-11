FRANKFURT Feb 11 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has yet to decide whether it will take out new three-year loans from the European Central Bank this month and is under no pressure to do so, its Chief Executive told a German magazine.

"We haven't decided yet whether we will take part in the next three-year funding operations. We feel no pressure, we currently need no additional funding," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

The second of two three-year loan injections the ECB scheduled late last year will take place on Feb. 29. ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday noted expert opinion expected a similar take-up to the first operation when the bank funnelled 489 billion euros ($645 billion) to banks.

Should UniCredit draw on the ECB loans after all it would use them for its credit business and not for the purchase of more Italian sovereign bonds, Ghizzoni was quoted on Saturday as saying in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Monday.

"At the end of 2010 we had 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds on our books. We have maintained that level and we are not planning to make significant changes to it," he added.

After its recent 7.5 billion euro cash call UniCredit is able to provide enough lending to businesses but borrowing costs could rise, the CEO said.

"We will be very cautious about providing credit and will adjust prices to the higher costs of liquidity."

UniCredit's rights issue last month allowed it to meet tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's lenders.

Ghizzoni also reaffirmed a UniCredit spokesman's statement on Wednesday that the Italian lender was not planning to sell its German unit HVB, quashing German press speculation.

HVB has become more important to UniCredit given economic growth and low refinancing costs in Germany, he added.

UniCredit, which operates in 22 countries, rose to become one of the euro zone's largest banks following the acquisitions of HVB in 2005 and of Italian peer Capitalia in 2007. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)