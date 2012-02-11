FRANKFURT Feb 11 UniCredit,
Italy's largest bank by assets, has yet to decide whether it
will take out new three-year loans from the European Central
Bank this month and is under no pressure to do so, its Chief
Executive told a German magazine.
"We haven't decided yet whether we will take part in the
next three-year funding operations. We feel no pressure, we
currently need no additional funding," CEO Federico Ghizzoni
told weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
The second of two three-year loan injections the ECB
scheduled late last year will take place on Feb. 29. ECB
President Mario Draghi on Thursday noted expert opinion expected
a similar take-up to the first operation when the bank funnelled
489 billion euros ($645 billion) to banks.
Should UniCredit draw on the ECB loans after all it would
use them for its credit business and not for the purchase of
more Italian sovereign bonds, Ghizzoni was quoted on Saturday as
saying in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Monday.
"At the end of 2010 we had 40 billion euros of Italian
government bonds on our books. We have maintained that level and
we are not planning to make significant changes to it," he
added.
After its recent 7.5 billion euro cash call UniCredit is
able to provide enough lending to businesses but borrowing costs
could rise, the CEO said.
"We will be very cautious about providing credit and will
adjust prices to the higher costs of liquidity."
UniCredit's rights issue last month allowed it to meet
tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's
lenders.
Ghizzoni also reaffirmed a UniCredit spokesman's statement
on Wednesday that the Italian lender was not planning to sell
its German unit HVB, quashing German press
speculation.
HVB has become more important to UniCredit given economic
growth and low refinancing costs in Germany, he added.
UniCredit, which operates in 22 countries, rose to become
one of the euro zone's largest banks following the acquisitions
of HVB in 2005 and of Italian peer Capitalia in 2007.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)