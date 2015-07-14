FRANKFURT, July 14 HypoVereinsbank, the German
arm of Italy's UniCredit, is in talks with German
prosecutors to pay a fine to put two tax probes behind it, two
people familiar with the matter said.
HypoVereinsbank and the Cologne prosecutors declined to
comment on the development, which was first reported by German
daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday.
HypoVereinsbank has acknowledged conducting so-called
"cum-ex" transactions, also known as dividend stripping, that
helped clients avoid taxes. Separately, the Munich-based lender
helped rich clients evade taxes by setting up offshore shell
companies in Luxembourg to hide some of their wealth from tax
authorities.
At a meeting later this month, HypoVereinsbank's supervisory
board is set to discuss the case, which would see the lender pay
just below 10 million euros for the cum ex misconduct and more
than 10 million for the Luxembourg activities, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported.
A loophole in German law that enabled the cum ex strategy
was closed in 2012 and lawyers are divided over whether the
previous practice was actually illegal or just objectionable.
HypoVereinsbank has set aside around 200 million euros in
recent years in provisions to cover possible liabilities.
Other German banks have also been caught up in dividend
stripping probes.
Public sector lender HSH Nordbank has also handed
over documents regarding its involvement in cum ex transactions
and is hoping put the case behind it soon, a person familiar
with the bank said.
Alongside HypoVereinsbank, other banks like Commerzbank
, are ensnarled in the Luxembourg tax probe.
In February, Commerzbank confirmed that prosecutors had
launched an investigation into the bank and its clients in
connection with the suspected hiding of capital gains with the
help of banks in the Grand Duchy.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; additional reporting by Andreas
Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)