MILAN Nov 16 The chief executive of UniCredit, whose market capitalisation has shrunk to 14 billion euros, ruled out the bank becoming a takeover target, he said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni said he was "serene" when asked about the possibility that the large third-quarter loss posted by the bank and the announcement of a 7.5 billion euro capital increase could cost him his job when his mandate expires in April.

"I don't think so," Ghizzoni said when asked if he thought the low market capitalisation could prompt a takeover of UniCredit.

"We are a systemic bank and I doubt that in the present circumstances anyone would consider creating an even bigger bank," he said.

Ghizzoni ruled out UniCredit selling its assets in Poland and Turkey or that it would consider exiting Italy's Mediobanca , where it is the leading shareholder.

Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-' ratings following a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due mainly to goodwill writedowns. 

(Reporting by Valentina Za)