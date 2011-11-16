MILAN Nov 16 The chief executive of
UniCredit, whose market capitalisation has shrunk to
14 billion euros, ruled out the bank becoming a takeover target,
he said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on
Wednesday.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni said he was "serene" when asked about
the possibility that the large third-quarter loss posted by the
bank and the announcement of a 7.5 billion euro capital increase
could cost him his job when his mandate expires in April.
"I don't think so," Ghizzoni said when asked if he thought
the low market capitalisation could prompt a takeover of
UniCredit.
"We are a systemic bank and I doubt that in the present
circumstances anyone would consider creating an even bigger
bank," he said.
Ghizzoni ruled out UniCredit selling its assets in Poland
and Turkey or that it would consider exiting Italy's Mediobanca
, where it is the leading shareholder.
Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-'
ratings following a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due
mainly to goodwill writedowns.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)