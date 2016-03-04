BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
MILAN, March 4 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, needs to streamline governance with a leaner board of directors, the lender's deputy chairman told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday.
"UniCredit needs to be significantly modernized, starting with its governance," Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.