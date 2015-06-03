BRIEF-Vietnam's No Va Land says Q1 net profit jumps 2.6 times y/y
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage:
June 3 UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
*to close 29 of its 85 branch offices in Hungary - website Portfolio cites bank's statement
*plans to invest 10 million euros in services
*targets 7.5 percent annual rise in corporate lending to small and medium companies in next three years Further company coverage: CRDI.MI (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage:
May 3 Australian shares extended their fall from the previous session as telecom, financial and basic material stocks declined, while investors also remained watchful of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.