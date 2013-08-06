MILAN Aug 6 The CEO of Italy's UniCredit said his bank had no plans of leaving Hungary although it hoped there would be a more positive climate for foreign banks operating in the country.

"We are satisfied about how our bank in Hungary is going, we have no need of restructuring there and we are not planning an exit," Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope there will be a more positive environment," he said.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)