VIENNA Dec 19 Political pressure on banks in Hungary is likely to let up now more of the sector is in local hands, the head of UniCredit's business in central and eastern Europe (CEE) told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been pushing for more domestic ownership of banks. Foreign-owned lenders have seen profits hurt by government measures, including windfall taxes and a relief scheme for mortgage borrowers.

The state has bought MKB Bank from Germany's BayernLB and Budapest Bank from General Electric in recent months. Orban said last month that more than 50 percent of the banking sector was now in Hungarian hands, and that this could rise to 60 percent.

While stressing he could not predict what Orban's government might still have up its sleeve, UniCredit's CEE region head Gianni Franco Papa said the Italian bank's unit in Hungary, one the few to remain profitable, would make money again this year.

"With the recent acquisition of Budapest Bank and MKB Bank, one half of the banking sector is in state hands. The government has thus achieved what they wanted to achieve. From this perspective, the pressure on the sector should ease," he was quoted as saying in an interview printed on Friday.

The bank was now also achieving its goal of getting foreign-currency loans converted into local-currency debt, he said.

Hungary has of late taken a more conciliatory tone with foreign banks such as Austria's Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International, a departure from the bank-bashing rhetoric over past five years.

Papa also reiterated that UniCredit, the CEE region's largest Western lender, would make money in Russia this year. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)