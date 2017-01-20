* Deal would be second such major transaction in Hungary

* Erste Bank sold bad mortgages to Sweden-based Intrum in Oct

* APS opened new branch in Budapest in Nov, now hiring staff

* Local Intesa SanPaolo unit also plans to sell NPLs this year

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 20 UniCredit's Hungarian business is in the final stages of selling a distressed mortgage portfolio to Prague-based investor APS Holding in a deal worth tens of millions of euros, multiple financial sector sources said.

The deal by Hungary's second-largest lender by assets would be the second such major transaction after Austrian Erste Group Bank's sale of distressed mortgages to Sweden-based Intrum Justitia in October.

Press officers for UniCredit in Budapest declined comment. APS officials in Prague and Budapest also would not comment.

Many Hungarians took out mortgages before the financial crisis, but loan default rates surged in subsequent years when tens of thousands of borrowers were unable to service their loans, dragging on local banks.

With the economy improving and investors hunting for higher yields in a record-low interest rate environment, the tide is slowly turning and specialist loan recovery firms are moving in.

"UniCredit has reached an agreement, only the technical details need to be ironed out," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source said Hungary's move to end a lengthy foreclosure moratorium and reduced country risk following last year's credit rating upgrades have also boosted appetite for local assets.

APS deals with investment, management and recovery of loan portfolios and real estate in Central and South-Eastern Europe, managing claims with a total value of over 4.5 billion euros ($4.80 billion) according to information on its website.

UniCredit's Bulgarian subsidiary sold a non-performing credit portfolio worth 93 million euros earlier this week.

Italy's largest bank, UniCredit is raising 13 billion euros through a share sale, cutting jobs and offloading bad loans.

MORE TO COME

Hungary's stock of non-performing mortgages stood at 752 billion forints ($2.6 billion), or 18 percent of total, in the first half of 2016 based on central bank figures, down from 808 billion at the end of 2015.

Despite increased efforts by local banks to ditch sour mortgages, fully cleansing their books of such legacy assets could take another five to six years at that kind of pace, the Hungarian central bank said in a November survey.

"These kinds of deals could accelerate now," another unnamed source said. "It is a herd mentality. If one buys, the rest will follow."

Company records show APS Holding established an asset management and advisory unit in Budapest in November. On Monday APS posted new openings for workout and foreclosure specialists at its new branch on online jobs board profession.hu.

Mihaly Patai, the Chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association and the local head of UniCredit, told Reuters last month that six lenders in Hungary were preparing to sell large chunks of soured mortgages.

Financial sector sources say CIB, the local unit of Intesa SanPaolo and Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, both of which are among the country's eight biggest lenders, could also be among those coming to market this year.

CIB told Reuters that its non-performing loan (NPL) stock fell substantially last year, due in part to a large-scale distressed corporate loan portfolio disposal.

"We would like to continue the downsizing of our NPL stock in 2017 with the further possible sale of NPL portfolios," CIB's press office said in an emailed response to questions about the potential sale of bad mortgages.

Raiffeisen declined to comment. ($1 = 289.02 forints) ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Keith Weir)