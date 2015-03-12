MUNICH, Germany, March 12 Germany's Hypovereinsbank said it had received the green light from its parent company, Italy's UniCredit, to make acquisitions in Germany and that it aimed to look at Postbank , owned by rival lender Deutsche Bank.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said HVB was under no pressure to buy Postbank and that Postbank had not been offered for sale.

Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review in December 2014, sparking speculation that it aimed to sell Postbank in order to focus more on investment banking and wealth management.

