MUNICH, Germany, March 12 Germany's
Hypovereinsbank said it had received the green light from its
parent company, Italy's UniCredit, to make
acquisitions in Germany and that it aimed to look at Postbank
, owned by rival lender Deutsche Bank.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Chief Executive
Theodor Weimer said HVB was under no pressure to buy Postbank
and that Postbank had not been offered for sale.
Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review in December 2014,
sparking speculation that it aimed to sell Postbank in order to
focus more on investment banking and wealth management.
