MILAN Nov 13 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest lender by assets, expects Europe's banking union to free
up 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) of capital from its German
subsidiary HVB as capital requirements are equalised across the
euro zone, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
In a report on its website, the FT quoted the head of public
affairs at UniCredit, Giuseppe Scognamiglio, as saying he had
been told by the German central bank that there was no reason
why UniCredit had to hold a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17 percent
at HVB, apart from being Italian.
Scognamiglio said that under Basel III capital rules due to
come into force at the start of next year a Tier 1 ratio of 9
percent would count as fully capitalised, the FT reported.
"(Bundesbank president Jens) Weidmann confirmed there's no
particular reason but the fact that we don't trust Italy,"
Scognamiglio told a meeting of the European Council on foreign
affairs, according to the FT. "Not UniCredit, Italy."
Scognamiglio also said that repatriating 7 billion euros of
capital from Germany could allow UniCredit to put an extra 40
billion euros into the Italian economy, the FT reported.
UniCredit declined to comment and the Bundesbank was not
immediately available for comment.
The European Commission said in January it was looking at
whether German bank regulator BaFin may be inhibiting free
movement of capital by the way it enforces liquidity rules.
BaFin's policy that banks - including subsidiaries of
foreign lenders - keep sufficient liquidity for their German
operations has drawn criticism from pan-European lenders.
UniCredit bought HVB in 2005. In its annual report for 2012
published in March, it said it was repatriating 1 billion euros
from the German unit to the parent company.
HVB declined to comment, referring queries to comments made
by CEO Theodor Weimer at the annual press conference, when he
said no further special dividends were planned in favour of
UniCredit, and that HVB felt comfortable with its capital
buffers.
National regulators are currently responsible for monitoring
capital adequacy. But officials say that with the European
Central Bank due to take over supervision of EU banks in a
year's time, supervisory clashes within the euro zone should be
ironed out.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, additional reporting by Andreas
Kroener in Frankfurt; editing by David Evans)