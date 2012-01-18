MILAN Jan 18 The head of UniCredit said on Wednesday he was confident the Italian bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase would be successful.

"I cannot comment on the operation until it is completed, but I remain confident that it will be positively concluded," Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

Ghizzoni said foundations would keep a key role in the bank once the rights issue is completed.

The bank's rights issue, which runs to Jan. 27, is regarded as a litmus test of investor appetite for European banks, which must find 115 billion euros by June to shore up capital buffers to better withstand a euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)