MILAN, March 27 Italy's UniCredit eked out a profit of 114 million euros ($151.92 million) in the last quarter of 2011 as it sought to turn a corner after a massive clean up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss in the previous three months.

Third-quarter writedowns, mostly related to goodwill, pushed UniCredit's full-year results firmly into red territory, with a 9.2 billion euro loss for the whole of 2011. Italy's biggest bank by assets had already scrapped the dividend for the year.

The 114 million euros net profit in the fourth quarter, which beat a 30 million euro analyst consensus distributed by the bank, compared with 321 million euros in the last three months of 2010.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio -- a measure of financial strength -- stood at 9.97 percent on a pro-forma basis, taking into account a painful 7.5 billion euro capital increase it carried out in January 2012.

($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)