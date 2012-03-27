MILAN, March 27 Italy's UniCredit eked
out a profit of 114 million euros ($151.92 million) in the last
quarter of 2011 as it sought to turn a corner after a massive
clean up of its balance sheet led to a 10.6 billion euros loss
in the previous three months.
Third-quarter writedowns, mostly related to goodwill, pushed
UniCredit's full-year results firmly into red territory, with a
9.2 billion euro loss for the whole of 2011. Italy's biggest
bank by assets had already scrapped the dividend for the year.
The 114 million euros net profit in the fourth quarter,
which beat a 30 million euro analyst consensus distributed by
the bank, compared with 321 million euros in the last three
months of 2010.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio -- a measure of
financial strength -- stood at 9.97 percent on a pro-forma
basis, taking into account a painful 7.5 billion euro capital
increase it carried out in January 2012.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)