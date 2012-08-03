MILAN Aug 3 Net profit at UniCredit dropped sharply missing expectations in the second quarter after Italy's biggest bank by assets boosted provisions for bad loans as the economy in its home turf continues to deteriorate.

Second quarter net profit came in at 169 million euros($205.50 million), a 67 percent drop from a year ago, against forecasts for a net profit of 302 million euros according to an analyst poll distributed by the bank.

The lender, which was nearly crippled by the euro zone bank liquidity crisis at the end of last year, is keen to turn the corner after a poor 2011 in which it booked a 9.2 billion euros loss on big asset writedowns, scrapped the dividend and announced 6,150 job cuts.

Unicredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength, inched up to 10.4 percent at the end of June, against 10.3 percent at the end of March. Competitor IntesaSanpaolo has a Core Tier 1 of 10.7 percent.

UniCredit was forced to shore up its capital base with a 7.5 billion euros cash call in January - its third since 2008 - to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

UniCredit boosted provisions for loan losses to 1.9 billion euros in the second quarter, a 37 percent increase from the previous quarter and 62 percent up from a year earlier.

UniCredit shares have lost 35 percent of their value since the beginning of this year, underperforming the European banking sector as Italian lenders have been hit by a spreading debt crisis. UniCredit shares retraced after results but were still up 4.3 percent in a buoyant European banking sector.

($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)