MILAN Aug 3 Net profit at UniCredit
dropped sharply missing expectations in the second quarter after
Italy's biggest bank by assets boosted provisions for bad loans
as the economy in its home turf continues to deteriorate.
Second quarter net profit came in at 169 million
euros($205.50 million), a 67 percent drop from a year ago,
against forecasts for a net profit of 302 million euros
according to an analyst poll distributed by the bank.
The lender, which was nearly crippled by the euro zone bank
liquidity crisis at the end of last year, is keen to turn the
corner after a poor 2011 in which it booked a 9.2 billion euros
loss on big asset writedowns, scrapped the dividend and
announced 6,150 job cuts.
Unicredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of
financial strength, inched up to 10.4 percent at the end of
June, against 10.3 percent at the end of March. Competitor
IntesaSanpaolo has a Core Tier 1 of 10.7 percent.
UniCredit was forced to shore up its capital base with a 7.5
billion euros cash call in January - its third since 2008 - to
meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.
UniCredit boosted provisions for loan losses to 1.9 billion
euros in the second quarter, a 37 percent increase from the
previous quarter and 62 percent up from a year earlier.
UniCredit shares have lost 35 percent of their value since
the beginning of this year, underperforming the European banking
sector as Italian lenders have been hit by a spreading debt
crisis. UniCredit shares retraced after results but were still
up 4.3 percent in a buoyant European banking sector.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)