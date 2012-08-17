MILAN Aug 17 The purchase of sovereign bonds by
the European Central Bank will be enough in the short term to
help tighten sovereign bond spreads, the Chief Executive of
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Friday.
The wide spreads in an area that uses the same currency are
an anomaly, Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview in La
Repubblica.
"I think in the short term a plan by the ECB to buy
sovereign bonds will be enough, while it is right that more
structural interventions are linked to requests for specific aid
by states," Ghizzoni said.
He said he did not think Italy needed to ask for help.
"Nobody is worried Italy risks defaulting or needs financial
assistance," he said.
Ghizzoni said UniCredit had not used the cheap money it
borrowed from the ECB to buy state bonds.
"We are trying to use the liquidity to give credit (to
companies)," he said.
The CEO said he was not concerned about the risk of a
takeover of UniCredit.
"I doubt today there are international banks interested in
investing in other big (even Italian) banks," he said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)