MILAN, March 11 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, posted a shock 14 billion euros loss in
2013 after huge writedowns on goodwill and bad loans as it moved
to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a sector-wide health
check by European regulators.
UniCredit said that in the full year loan loss provisions
had totalled 13.7 billion euros ($19.01 billion) - of which 9.3
billion euros in the fourth quarter alone. This is much higher
than analyst estimates of around 4 billion euros.
Goodwill impairments stood at 9 billion euros, with the bank
saying it had fully written down the goodwill allocated to
Italy, Austria and central and eastern Europe.
The massive net loss, which takes into account a 1.2 billion
euros net capital gain from the revaluation of UniCredit's stake
in the Bank of Italy, compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst
consensus of a 916.5 million euros net profit in 2013.
The bank said that after the clean-up, it had the highest
impaired loan coverage ratio of the whole Italian banking system
an one of the bets in Europe.
UniCredit also said its fully-loaded Basel III Common Equity
tier 1, a measure of capital strength, stood at 9.4 percent at
the end of 2013.
Its board proposed a scrip dividend of 0.10 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7205 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by
Lisa Jucca)