BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 22
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
MILAN Nov 14 Shares in UniCredit , Italy's largest bank, will resume trading at 1420 GMT on Monday, the bourse said in a statement.
The shares were suspended earlier pending the bank's statement on third quarter results and a strategic plan.
UniCredit shares were last traded at 0.8035 euros, down 2.61 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
NEW YORK, June 13 J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly $567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors.