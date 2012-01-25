(Corrects buyback amount to up to 3 billion euros)

MILAN Jan 25 UniCredit offered to buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of debt securities in exchange for cash, in a move aimed at boosting its capital ratios.

"The acquisition of securities ... will generate profits and thereby increase Core Tier 1 capital as well as reduce interest expenditure in future years," UniCredit said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Erica Billingham)