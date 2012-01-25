* To buy back up to 3 bln euros of hybrid debt

* Could improve Core Tier 1 by up to 10.9 bps

* New covered bond programme is to boost collateral-source (Adds analyst comment, impact estimates)

By Valentina Za and Michel Rose

MILAN, Jan 25 Top Italian bank UniCredit plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of hybrid debt, adding to efforts aimed at strengthening its capital base at a turbulent time for European lenders.

UniCredit's operation is a novelty in Italy and analysts say it would help other banks striving to boost capital if the green light that UniCredit received from the Bank of Italy for the deal did not remain an isolated case.

UniCredit is one of four Italian banks that must beef up core capital to meet tougher criteria set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in the face of the sovereign debt crisis.

A 7.5 billion euro rights issue which runs until Friday will help UniCredit meet the EBA requirements, but smaller peers Banca Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare and UBI Banca are striving to avoid cash calls as they move to comply with the new standards by a June deadline.

"We'll have to see if the Bank of Italy authorised the buyback as a one-off because of UniCredit's specifics or if their general stance has shifted compared with the past," said a London-based banking analyst who asked not to be named.

The Bank of Italy, known for its conservative regulatory stance, had no immediate comment.

The buyback targets 10 debt issues which are no longer accountable as regulatory capital under new and more stringent so-called Basel III rules.

The notes trade at a discount on the secondary market compared with the nominal value at which they have been issued. A below-par repurchasing price will allow the bank to book a capital gain on the deal.

It "will generate profits and thereby increase Core Tier 1 capital as well as reduce interest expenditure in future years," UniCredit said on Wednesday.

The bank estimated the benefit from the buyback could reach 10.9 basis points in terms of top-quality capital, a document on the bank's website showed. If the offer were fully taken up it would generate a net profit of around 490 million euros, it said.

COLLATERAL BOOST

Separately, a source close to the bank said UniCredit had readied a 25-billion-euro Italian covered bond programme which it planned to use to boost collateral available for refinancing operations.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday the bank was planning to raise up to 25 billion euros through sales of covered bonds. It added it did not rule retaining some funding as collateral.

"The programme is not designed to be used for market funding," the source said.

Unicredit had no immediate comment.

Banks can use retained debt securities such as covered bonds to borrow from the European Central Bank or on the repo market. ECB funding to Italian banks reached nearly 210 billion euros last month as lenders in the country took advantage of an unprecedented offer of three-year funds at a Dec. 21 tender.

Covered bonds are special bonds guaranteed both by the issuer and by a pool of assets ringfenced to protect investors in the bond in the event of a default. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Mark Potter)