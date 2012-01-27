* UniCredit set to complete 7.5 bln euro cash call
* Investor appetite for bank shares remains limited
* Most banks prefer other options to boost capital
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Jan 27 Markets will breathe a sigh
of relief as beleaguered Italian bank UniCredit
completes its 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) rights issue on
Friday, but few expect it to prompt a flurry of share sale
activity from other lenders.
Some 31 European banks have been told to fill a 115 billion
euro collective hole in their balance sheets by the end of June
as part of moves to tackle the continent's sovereign debt
crisis.
But most are finding ways to boost their capital buffers
without issuing new shares.
"The fact UniCredit gets done is obviously a positive ...
but I'm not sure it necessarily swings the needle in terms of
other banks thinking of coming to market," said one equity
capital markets (ECM) banker. "It is still a last resort."
UniCredit's offering, keenly watched as a litmus test of
investor appetite to support European banks, got off to a rocky
start, with its shares dropping as much as 47 percent in the
four days after the 2-for-1 issue was announced.
Retail demand was stronger than expected, a source close to
the deal said, with good interest coming from U.S. investors.
The sale also received a boost from a plan by Abu Dhabi's
investment vehicle Aabar to raise its stake in the
bank to 6.5 percent.
The bank's stock is now at around 3.82 euros, well above the
1.943 euro offer price and sources close to the deal expect
take-up, due to be announced by Monday, to be above 95 percent.
Although the cash call will put its core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio above the 9 percent of risk-adjusted
assets required by the European Banking Authority, UniCredit
remains vulnerable to the country's sovereign debt woes,
analysts say.
A source close to Italy's largest bank by assets said it had
readied a 25 billion euro Italian covered bond programme which
it planned to use to boost collateral available for refinancing
operations, while on Wednesday it announced plans to buy back up
to 3 billion euros of hybrid debt, adding to efforts aimed at
strengthening its capital base.
UNDERWHELMING
"UniCredit failing would have meant the door was shut (for
other banks). But the door is still open, the question is who,
how much and how," said a second ECM banker.
Germany's Commerzbank, which had been among those
seen as most likely to issue new shares, has instead set out a
range of other steps to boost its core capital.
Bankers highlight Deutsche Bank along with
France's BNP Paribas and Societe Generale as
those which may be both willing and able to get a share sale
done.
Analysts at Mediobanca, one of the top advisers on
UniCredit's rights issue, said the French banks should consider
a rights issue as a less costly alternative to deleveraging.
"(The) UniCredit rights issue shows that the lack of private
investors' appetite is no longer a good reason for French banks
to ignore such an option," they said in a note.
But investor appetite remains limited.
"How do I rate the recapitalisation efforts of European
banking sector so far? A bit underwhelming I would suggest,"
said Stephen Adams, head of UK equities at Kames Capital,
confirming his team's relative underweight to financials.
"I expect a lot of rights issues over the short to medium
term ... Would I expect investors to support them? I think here
and now probably not," he added.
EARLY BIRDS
Investors are weary of pumping yet more money into European
banks and face heavy dilution. UniCredit's offering will dilute
2012 earnings per share by around 65 percent, according to
analyst estimates.
While Adams predicts more rights issues by banks, he says
investors will be very selective about the banks they back
unless there is a significant rotation in asset allocation, out
of cash and into equities.
"We have the classic situation whereby the early birds would
be supported and then you would have that drag because of the
sheer weight of requirement that has to come out," he said.
Smaller lenders are more likely to struggle to come to
market, bankers said, as new investors are steering clear of the
periphery and banks will be less keen to underwrite an offering.
But they do not rule out pursuing alternative structures.
"We have seen before major shareholders underwriting larger
than their weight in the company," said the second ECM banker.
Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen have backed
the option to issue new shares as part of its capital
strengthening plans, while Spain's Banco Sabadell aims to raise
up to 1 billion euros from a rights issue following its
acquisition of rescued regional savings bank CAM.
UniCredit's smaller Italian peers Banca Monte dei Paschi
, Banco Popolare and UBI Banca are
still striving to avoid cash calls.
"People will still look at their stock price and say 'I need
to be very sure that I need to do it and want to do it and need
to make sure that my shareholders, especially the large ones,
are in the right place before I go ahead'," said the
banker.