MILAN Feb 6 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it bought back a nominal 1.86 billion euros ($2.4 billion) worth of bonds, as it moves to shore up its balance sheet.

Other Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare, have launched bond buybacks to boost their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week to ease the rules. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)