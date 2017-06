(Refiles to show sourcing is from spokesperson)

MILAN Feb 20 The deputy chairman of UniCredit Fabrizio Palenzona said on Monday he did not intend to run as candidate for the position of chairman at the bank.

Recent Italian press reports have said Palenzona could be in the running for the position.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Palenzona said he was committed to his role as chairman of Rome airport and did not intend to leave the job halfway through.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)