MILAN Dec 15 Proceeds from UniCredit SpA's 7.5 billion euros ($9.71 billion) capital increase, to be launched by a shareholder meeting on Thursday, will be used for Italian lending and supporting the bank's operations in the east of Europe, its top manager said on Thursday.

In an interview in Italian daily La Stampa, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said the capital increase will support an additional company lending capacity of 33 billion euros, and 40 billion euros for families, up to 2015.

"Then we will have a growth in volumes in eastern Europe, so it is clear that a part of the capital will be committed in these countries," he said.

"However it will not be necessary immediately to make transfers of capital seen that the banks in these countries are well-capitalised," he said.

In the interview, Ghizzoni said he had no regrets on taking a 7 percent stake in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, via a capital increase in July.

Fondiaria, which has seen its capital strength slip on investment writedowns and poor operating performance, is mulling a new capital increase.

Ghizzzoni said he would examine any proposal for a capital increase at the insurer.

"It does not depend only on the increase but also on how they want to use the new capital and how it is thought the company can be restructured," he said. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)