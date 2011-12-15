* Allianz and most core shareholders back cash call -CEO

* Libyan funds unblocked for capital increase -sources

* UniCredit could use ECB long-term funding -CEO (Adds Ghizzoni on ECB long-term funding)

By Stefano Bernabei and Alberto Sisto

ROME, Dec 15 Shareholders at top Italian bank UniCredit SpA overwhelmingly backed a highly dilutive 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) capital increase to shore up its ravaged balance sheet.

Italy's most internationally exposed lender, lining up its third cash call since 2008, has been hit hard as the euro zone's third-largest economy is sucked ever deeper into the bloc's debt crisis.

It faces a 7.97-billion euro capital shortfall -- the second-biggest in Europe after Spain's Santander -- to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to buttress the region's lenders.

Around 98 percent of investors at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday approved the rights issue which is expected to help the bank reach a core Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent in 2012.

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said German insurer Allianz and a majority of UniCredit core shareholders would subscribe to the rights issue, which represents about half of the bank's value.

He said the price would be set in the first week of January.

Analysts had said some of the bank's shareholding foundations, which together own about 13 percent, would be reluctant to subscribe because they have limited cash available.

UniCredit last month announced 6,150 job cuts and a withdrawal from key businesses, reflecting mounting pressure on Europe's lenders to curtail risky activities.

ECB FUNDING

The bank, like other Italian lenders, has been effectively shut out of wholesale debt markets because of a funding squeeze, and has increased its reliance on cheaper borrowing by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Ghizzoni said UniCredit was considering whether to use new, 3-year loans which the ECB will offer at a Dec. 21 auction in a bid to help banks lower their funding costs.

"We are assessing this possibility carefully ... I don't think it would be for significant amounts," he said, adding the bank's liquidity situation was "more than positive".

He reiterated any extra liquidity would be used to support businesses and families, and not to buy more government bonds. UniCredit holds some 40 billion euros of Italian government paper.

"I don't see the logic of buying sovereign debt," he said, contradicting comments by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who said last week banks would use the cheaper ECB funds to buy their countries' bonds.

Earlier on Thursday, sources said Italy had unblocked funds owned by the Libyan central bank to allow it to take part in the rights issue.

According to the UniCredit web site, the Libyan central bank has a 4.98 percent stake. The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has around 2.6 percent.

Both stakes -- and related funds, such as dividend payments -- were frozen as part of international sanctions during the Libyan conflict.

One of the sources said the value of the funds is 375 million euros, or around 5 percent of UniCredit -- meaning the Libyan central bank could subscribe its full share of the rights issue.

Ghizzoni said the LIA was also looking to take part in the capital increase but was waiting to know the price. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Writing by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)