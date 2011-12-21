* CEO says liquidity should support economy, not bond buying

* Sees revamp of east, central Europe coverage

* A capital increase at Fondiaria is logical

* UniCredit shares up 2.2 pct, outperform sector (Adds quotes, background)

MILAN, DEC 21 The head of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank, said he saw a strong demand for Wednesday's European Central Bank offer of three-year loans and believed the liquidity could support the real economy and avoid a credit crunch.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets, analysts have said.

"I expect massive demand from all major banks. I am convinced that liquidity should support the real economy and thus avoid a credit crunch," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Italy's Radio 24.

Ghizzoni reiterated previous comments that the ECB liquidity should be used to support lending to customers to bolster the economy rather than buying state bonds.

UniCredit holds around 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds.

"The first point is to improve confidence ... the job of banks is to support families, not to buy bonds," he said in the radio interview.

Ghizzoni said he was not worried by Tuesday's cut in Unicredit's credit rating by Fitch Ratings.

At 0857 GMT UniCredit shares were up 2.2 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 banks index was up 1.3 percent.

In an interview in Italian daily Il Giornale on Wednesday, Ghizzoni said Unicredit aimed to launch its planned 7.5 billion euros ($9.8 billion) capital increase as soon as January.

UniCredit shareholders last week approved the rights issue, which is expected to help the bank reach a core Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent in 2012.

Ghizzoni reiterated plans to expand company and household lending up to 2015 and said that while central and east Europe activities were strategic there would be changes.

"It is certain that in 2015 we could have a different composition in our central and east Europe presence," he told the newspaper.

Poland, Russia, Czech Republic and Turkey are strategic along with Bulgaria and Croatia where UniCredit has a major presence. "For the others we will examine different strategic options," he said.

On Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI, in which UniCredit has a 7 percent stake, Ghizzoni said a capital increase would be the more logical solution to boost its weak capital strength. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Andrea Mandala, Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)