MILAN Dec 22 UniCredit, Italy's
largest bank, will use cheap European Central Bank three-year
funding to boost industry, company and family lending, its
Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said in a newspaper on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen Italian banks, including
UniCredit, tapped 116 billions of new three-year loans offered
by the ECB, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
"The situation of liquidity is delicate for the European
system," Nicastro said in La Stampa newspaper.
"So when the tap is opened there are those who drink because
they are thirsty immediately, and those who do it because they
think they will be thirsty in the future," he said.
"And perhaps even someone that takes this money to then buy
state bonds that yield more," he said.
There is speculation that banks will use the ECB funds not
to boost the real economy but for carry trades on investment in
high-yielding government bonds.
