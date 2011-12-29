MILAN Dec 29 An economic boost from the
European Central Bank's cash injection will be seen in February,
UniCredit Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said in a
newspaper on Thursday.
"Some time is required for technical reasons. I think the
tangible effect of this liquidity boost on the economy will be
seen in February, March," Nicastro told Il Messaggero newspaper.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros ($633.08
billion) last week in the first of two opportunities to access
longer-term money, a move the ECB hopes will encourage banks to
lend to each other and then on to customers in spite of the
region's debt crisis.
But despite the liquidity boost, banks are preferring to
deposit their money at the ECB's overnight facility rather than
lend to each other.
Nicastro reiterated that Italy's top banks intend to use the
ECB's long-term money to fund Italian industry and families.
Italy's short-term funding costs tumbled at an auction on
Wednesday, following a similar move in Spanish short-term yields
seen as helped by the ECB liquidity boost.
On Thursday, Rome plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of
bonds, in its first long-term debt sale since the ECB three-year
funding operation.
($1 = 0.7724 euros)
