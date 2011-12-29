BRIEF-HH Leasing & Financial to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
MILAN Dec 29 Italian banking foundation Cariverona said on Thursday it would subscribe to a 3.51 percent share of UniCredit's planned 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) rights issue.
According to the website of UniCredit, the foundation holds a 4.21 percent stake in the bank. (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.85 percent