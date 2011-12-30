MILAN Dec 30 The CariVerona banking foundation will sell a 0.7 percent stake in Italian top bank UniCredit before the 7.5 billion euro rights issue the lender is planning to launch in January, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

CariVerona, which currently has a 4.21 percent stake in UniCredit, said on Thursday it will subscribe 3.51 percent of UniCredit's cash call.

The foundation said it would subscribe the stake with its own resources without resorting to a sale of any rights or to debt.

"The 0.7 percent stake that will be sold is made up of old shares... which have a book value of about 0.64 euros each," the source said.

(Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)