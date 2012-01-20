MILAN Jan 20 The takeup in the 7.5 billion euro ($9.67 billion) rights issue of UniCredit is expected to be at least 95 percent, a source close to the banking consortium working on the issue said on Friday.

"95 percent is reachable. Subscriptions will be at least 95 percent," the source said.

Trading of the rights ends on Friday. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)