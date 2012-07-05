FRANKFURT, July 5 UniCredit, Italy's
largest bank by assets, has denied a newspaper report that said
it wants to replace the head of its German unit HypoVereinsbank
(HVB) with investment bank chief Jean Pierre Mustier.
"Let me clarify also on behalf of (UniCredit CEO) Federico
Ghizzoni that this rumour is completely unfounded," HVB head
Theodor Weimer said in a statement to staff made available to
Reuters.
The Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Thursday
that Mustier will take the helm at HypoVereinsbank as part of a
reshuffle.
Last month, Ghizzoni said that the bank was "rethinking the
group's organisation" with a view to streamlining internal
processes and was planning to make an announcement shortly.
Ghizzoni is under pressure to boost UniCredit's profits as
the lender, like other Italian banks, has been hit hard by the
euro zone debt crisis.
Unicredit streamlined its Italian operations in 2010 by
folding seven regional banks into its main unit.
In November last year, it announced 6,150 job cuts and a
retreat from key business operations to repair its balance sheet
after revealing a 10.6 billion euro ($13.3 billion)
third-quarter loss due to massive writedowns on goodwill.
A Unicredit source in Germany said that some sort of change
was necessary as Mustier is not part of HVB's board and
therefore management structures are currently seen as being
inefficient.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
