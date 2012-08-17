(Adds detail)

MILAN Aug 17 The purchase of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank will be enough in the short term to help tighten spreads in the euro zone, the Chief Executive of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Friday.

In an interview with La Repubblica daily, Federico Ghizzoni said that wide bond spreads in a single currency area are an anomaly.

"I think in the short term a plan by the ECB to buy sovereign bonds will be enough, while it is right that more structural measures be linked to requests for specific aid by states," Ghizzoni said.

The widening of spreads between German and Italian 10-year bonds has made it more costly for Italy to service its massive debt and has raised the cost of borrowing for Italian companies.

But Ghizzoni agreed with Treasury minister Vittorio Grilli that Italy did not need to ask Europe for help. He said in a recent visit to London he had been able to listen to what the bankers in the city said.

"Nobody is worried Italy risks defaulting or needs financial assistance. But everyone asked me what will happen to the country after (Prime Minister Mario) Monti," he said.

The mandate of Monti's technocrat government is due to expire in 2013.

UniCredit did not use the cheap money it borrowed from the ECB in its two long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) to buy state bonds, Ghizzoni said.

"We are trying to use the liquidity to give credit (to companies)," he said.

Ghizzoni said he expected corporate lending to recover in Italy at the end of this year and the beginning of 2013. "Many companies will start investing again," he said.

The balance sheets of Italian banks have suffered as the number of non-performing and doubtful loans on their books has risen.

Asked about whether UniCredit could be a target of a takeover, Ghizzoni said he was not worried.

"I doubt today there are international banks interested in investing in other big - even Italian - banks," he said.

UniCredit does not intend to remain a shareholder of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI in the mid-term, Ghizzoni said.