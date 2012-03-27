MILAN, March 27 UniCredit expects a good first quarter this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it is too early to make forecasts for the full year given the difficult economic environment, particularly in Italy.

Federico Ghizzoni told reporters he was confident Italy's biggest lender by assets, which scrapped its 2011 dividend, would resume paying out dividends from 2012.

"The first indications of the year are positive," Ghizzoni said. "Revenues, costs, provisions are all going in the right direction."

Ghizzoni did not rule out paying back ahead of time 26 billion euros of cheap three-year loans the bank took from the European Central Bank.

He said the bank will cut 2011 bonuses for its top 120 managers by 60 percent, and the top eight executives, including himself, would receive no bonus at all.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)